Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Sets Up Mobilisation Committee

ZANU PF has set up a mobilisation committee led by Politburo members to verify the authenticity of cells and other party structures across the country.

Addressing the media at the weekly press briefing in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, said the party has set up a mobilisation committee in each province led by Politburo members who will be assisted by Central Committee, provincial members, and other wings of the party.

The mobilisation teams will verify all-party structures, from cell, branches and party districts level.

"They will focus more on ensuring that our members are registered to vote next year. The exercise will be completed before the end of this year to enable us to finalise the party structures.

"We are happy with the response that we got throughout the country," said Cde Bimha.

The committee, he said, will verify the cell registers set last weekend on June 11, 2022 throughout the country.

Zanu PF introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.

This is part of the scaling up of the Revolutionary Party's mass mobilisation strategies as it gears for a resounding victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

President Mnangagwa and his family attended their cell meeting at their farm in Kwekwe, Vice President (Rtd) General Chiwenga also attended a cell meeting in Hwedza, Vice President Mohadi in Beitbridge, while the national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri attended in Manicaland.

"The party is now doing a follow-up on the manual registers now in place and coming up with a template that will be operated via mobile phones to ensure there is a link of information at cell level with the District Coordinating Committees stations throughout the provinces and ultimately linking the server at the party headquarters," Cde Bimha said.

He said DCC members were tasked to do a follow-up and verify information available on the ground.

This will be followed by provincial committee members verifying the cells.