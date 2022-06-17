Nigeria: Security Operatives Kill Four Bandits, Arrest Accomplice in Kaduna

The police arrested a female accomplice of the gunmen who allegedly confessed to being the arms supplier of the gunmen.

After a gunfight with bandits in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the police said security operatives killed four of the gunmen and arrested a female accomplice.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Muhammed Jalige, said in a statement on Thursday that the team of security operatives including police officers from the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS), in conjunction with soldiers of Operation Yaki, Kaduna State Command, tracked down the bandits to a spot on the Saminaka-Jos Highway on Wednesday morning.

He said the gunmen were in a Sharon vehicle driven by one James Dawi, a 31 years old resident of Vom town, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

"The suspected bandits on sensing an unavoidable danger posed in their way to deliver some dangerous weapons to their cohorts immediately engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel.

"However, the operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four bandits while others retreated into the forest with severe bullet wounds.

"The injured suspects were evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor on call.

"When the search was conducted in the vehicle and around the vicinity, the following exhibits were recovered, one AK47 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunitions, 2 AK47 rifles, One empty magazine, One hundred and thirty-four rounds of different calibres of live ammunition and one operational motor vehicle," he said.

Mr Jalige said the police arrested a female accomplice of the gunmen who allegedly confessed to being their arms supplier.

"Meanwhile discreet investigation into the case has been instituted with a view to unravelling the identities of other criminal members of the gang as well as finding the source of these dangerous weapons in order to make the criminals face the full wrath of the law," Mr Jalige added.

The police urged residents in the area to report people with suspected gunshot wounds to security agencies as "injured criminal elements will be hibernating around nearby communities to access healthcare services."