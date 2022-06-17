Nigeria: Overland Speaks On Aircraft Fire During Landing

An engine of the aircraft caught fire during landing but all 33 passengers on board safely disembarked.

Overland Airways, a domestic airline headquartered in Lagos, said an engine on one of its aircraft on Thursday caught fire during landing on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m.

"Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15, 2022 around 7:50pm," the airline said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

It said the incident occurred during the approach phase of flight and that the aircraft landed safely as the crew implemented their standard procedures for such situation.

According to the statement, all 33 passengers onboard safely disembarked.

"No passenger was hurt in any way," the management added.

The airline said it regretted any inconvenience to its passengers and assured the travelling public of its full commitment to the safety of its services and passengers.

"Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring," the airline said.

The last time overland recorded an incident of this nature was four years ago when one of its air planes caught fire at one of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) hangars of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.