Nigeria: Actress, Empress Njamah, Updates Fans On Ada Ameh's Health

17 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

In a new update Friday morning, Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah assured the public that actress, Ada Ameh is feeling better.

Vanguard had earlier reported that famous Nollywood actress, comedian, producer, and television personality, Ada Ameh, revealed that she was being sued by a client for failing to deliver a particular job despite having mental health issues.

The actress, who lost her only child in 202o stated thus, "I have an issue right now and it's taking my life, but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job, but I didn't do it because I have mental health issues. Will people understand it if you have mental issues? No, they wouldn't. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It's okay".

Appreciating everyone who reached out to her, Empress who shared a video on her Instagram page apologized to those whose calls and messages she could not return.

"All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words, advice, calls, messages... .we can only keep praying. I didn't ignore all your tags. I have been babysitting (or should I say adult sitting) according to @adaameh it is well, who no go no know... It will pass".

