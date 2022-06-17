Namibian Teams to Face Stellenbosch

NAMIBIA's national rugby coach Allister Coetzee has selected two teams to take on Stellenbosch University in a training match in Stellenbosch this afternoon.

The Blue team will play the first half and the Red team the second half. The match forms part of Namibia's preparations for the Africa Cup in France which will also serve as the final qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Coetzee yesterday said he wanted to give all the players a chance to stake their credentials.

"I have selected two teams to play the Maties and the idea is that all the players get an opportunity to compete for places in the final touring squad.

After that we will select the best 28 to take on Italy A next weekend and for the trip to France," he said.

Coetzee said that he will also consider several other professional players who have not linked up with the squad yet.

"We will consider some others who are not here yet and still with their clubs like Aranos Coetzee and Louis vd Westhuizen who are with the Cheetahs. Wian Conradie and Janco Venter will be joining us soon from England, as will Torsten (van Jaarsveld), who is back from France," he said.

"We've had four sessions so far and it's gone well. We need to get more work under the belt, but I'm happy with the progress made," he added.

Coetzee joined up with the squad after his commitments in Italy where he coached Rovigo and took them to the final of the Italian Top 10 competition, where they lost 19-6 to Petrarca Padova.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coetzee said it was a successful season.

"Despite losing the final I'd say it was a successful season. I was a new coach, with new players and a new system, so it takes a while, but we were unbeaten in nine matches before the final so there's a lot to build on," he said.

The Namibian teams to take on Stellenbosch are as follows:

Blue team:

Herschelle van Wyk, Wikus Jacobs, Chemigan Beukes, Adriaan Ludick, Ruan Ludick, Cameron Langenhoven, Joshua Jacobs, Oderich Mouton, Jacques Theron, PW Steenkamp, Chad Plato, Alcino Isaacs, Johan Deysel (captain), Warren Ludwig, Divan Rossouw.

Red team:

Jano Otto, Gerhard Thirion, Jason Benade, PJ van Lill, Johan Luttig, Thomasau Forbes, Prince Gaoseb (captain), Adriaan Booysen, Damian Stevens, TC Kisting, JC Greyling, Danco Burger, Johan Deysel, Gershwin Mouton, Lorenzo Louis.

Substitutes that will also be used are Des Sethie, Obert Nortje, Max Katjijeko, Cliven Loubser and Lesley Klim.