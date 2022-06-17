Nigeria: Calabar/Itu Road - Contractors Ready to Complete Project in Record Time - Controller of Works

The controller of works in Cross River, Engr. Bassey Nsentip has assured that the contractors handling the Calabar Itu road construction will complete the project in record time.

He added that he was confident in the capabilities of the contractors as they have shown genuine willingness to finish the project from inception with the state-of-the-art equipment and manpower they parade.

Engr. Nsentip gave the assurance during an inspection of the 87km road by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola yesterday.

The road handled by CCECC, Julius Berger and Sematech stretching Akwa Ibom and Cross River state is expected to be completed next year.

According to Engr Nsentip, the contractors apart from having the manpower, and equipment to do the job also have the willpower to see the job to a logical and standard completion.

He said:" The Federal government is serious about the project, like you have also seen so far, the contractors are on ground carrying out construction activities and operations.

"They are well equipped and also have machines to execute the work, above all they have the will to work because they came and started the work even without money," he said.

Speaking further, he said the Itu Bridge still has sound structural integrity but would be refurbished to bring out it's aesthetics

"The only challenge on Itu Bridge is the expansion and the furniture, the guard rails, and the surface will be taken care of, we would refurbish the bridge.

Earlier, the Minister for Works and Housing represented by Director Construction Rehabilitation, Engr Folorunso Esan said he was satisfied by the level of progress so far recorded on the project but called on the state government to look into the issues of right of way and compensation.

Engr. Esan noted that apart from the challenges of right of way, the ministry had no issues of funding on the project as it was among critical roads funded by NNPC through tax credit and would be ready with all things being equal by June/July next year.

He appealed to Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to help resolve the issue of compensations so that the contractors can finish the dualisation work as scheduled.

Esan said:" We are encouraged with the level and quality of work done so far by Julius Berger handling the 21.9km from Odukpani to the power plant.

"Our major and only challenge, for now, is that of right of ways Government has for long paid compensation for this but I don't know why people are still on the right of way, it's an issue that will be resolved.

"As a matter of fact, this is delaying the progress of work and we want the governor to assist in this regard since the land belongs to the State and they are his people," he said.