South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 17, 2022

Cape Town — Nelson Mandela Bay Races to Avoid Day Zero Water Crisis

Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers has said that Nelson Mandela Bay has very little time to avert a critical water crisis, with the NGO drilling boreholes at a rapid pace to stymie the impending drought. Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman recognised the severity of the crisis, saying: The situation is very dire. Many areas don't have water at all. In one case, two wards didn't have water for two months. Hospitals, are now talking about seven to 14 days with no water." The Metro has taken further action by clamping down on non-compliant car wash businesses following estimates that 29% of the region's water supply is lost to leaks.

Russian, South African Leaders Discuss Food Security, Trade Ahead of BRICS Summit

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that a call was held between leaders Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladmir Putin relating to food security. The telephonic discussion between the two presidents also focused on the situation in Ukraine and comes ahead of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit. Additionally, the Kremlin stated that Russia aims to pursue advances in green energy together with its BRICS partners and those in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "As far as international cooperation is concerned, the climate agenda is relevant in the EAEU. This is a strong integration, containing 180 million people and five integrated economies, with observers and partners... "It is developing in the same directions that are on the international agenda, from project cooperation, own energy to various areas of services, banking, insurance, investment with the prefix 'green'," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

Data Prices Need to be Reduced - Ramaphosa

Speaking at a Youth Day event on Thursday, June 16, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that data access is one of the greatest hurdles in ensuring digital equality and access. " We have some of the highest data costs on the continent. By simply lowering data costs, young people are more readily able to access information, and seek learning and earning opportunities," Ramaphosa said. Government intends to provide low-income South Africans with free internet data as part of an expanding telecommunications infatructure drive with 10GB allotted to every household.

Road Freight Association Want Attacks on Truckers Addressed

In an open letter, Road Freight Association chief executive Gavin Kelly has warned that acts of sabotage threaten the nation's entire logistics chain, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention to end attacks on truckers. Kelly alleges that road freight companies are targeted under the pretext of of foreign nationals 'taking jobs away from citizens'. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his department is working to conclude an agreement on proposed interventions.