Rwanda Assumes Leadership of Commonwealth Rights Forum

The United Kingdom (UK) has handed over to Rwanda the chairmanship to lead the Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions (CFNHRI) for the next two years.

The handover took place on June 16, at Marriott Hotel during the CFNHRI Biennial Conference (June 16, 17) ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated to take place next week.

This is the first CHOGM side event held under the theme "Human Rights for All at the Heart of Recovery Efforts During and After COVID-19."

The meeting's main objective is to contribute to the realisation of human rights through effective participation of Commonwealth NHRIs, alongside efforts needed to better recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Marie Claire Mukasine, the chairperson of the Rwanda National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), revealed that it is an honour to be receiving the baton as chair, and looking forward to continuing working with all members, on agreed priorities as well as learning from others to keep on striving for human rights.

"During this meeting, we will also be signing amendments which will be based on not leaving anyone behind in the recovering journey, during and post covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerable will be our main focus," she said.

Mukasine also assured commitment to leading this forum.

"I assure you of my commitment to work together with all members to strengthen the objectives of the Forum of National Human Rights Institutions across the Commonwealth countries," she added.

Moreover, she said that this meeting is a good opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past years, share experiences and learn lessons from each other, discuss challenges, and will include the development and approval of the "Kigali Declaration on upholding human rights during a pandemic," to be published by the Commonwealth Forum.

Speaking at the same event, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, the chair of CFNHRI and The Equality and Human Rights Commission of Great Britain, said that this forum is very important for it brings together all member countries to work together in delivering equality in human rights for all people.

She also said that it's a pleasure to be handing over the chairmanship of the forum to Rwanda.

"NCHR is a strong and independent body that we see has a critical function in society, civil society as well, as the government is moving forward to protect Rwandans' human rights," she revealed.

Falkner also pointed out that during this meeting, they expect to share best practices, noting that since they all come from different societies, as well as stages of development, they want to exchange views and experiences, especially regarding the global pandemic.

Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Rwanda's Minister of Justice, who was the guest of honour called it a pleasure to host such an important meeting of the CFNHRI, which will open discussions around the topic of 'Human Rights For All at the Heart of Recovery Efforts During And After COVID-19,' advising duty bearers on the responsibility to protect and promote human rights in Covid-19 response.

In addition, he pointed out that Rwanda had to act in solidarity with other countries to find innovative solutions to the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the adhesion to the COVAX program, and to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the lives and rights of people.

Ugirashebuja also welcomed the handover of the CFNHRI Secretariat and pointed out that they have expectations that it will contribute to the collaboration between the members of the forum; promoting and protecting human rights all around the World.

Furthermore, he said that Rwanda is committed to implementing a Declaration that will be adopted in this meeting, and to work in synergy with the National Commission for Human Rights and other actors to bring adequate redress for human rights issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any other.