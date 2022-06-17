Nigeria: Use of Hijab - Supreme Court Sets Aside Ban in Lagos Schools

17 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Friday, invalidated the restriction the Lagos state government placed on the use of head covering veil (Hijab) by female Muslim students in its public primary and secondary schools.

A seven-man panel of Justices of the apex court, in a split decision of five to two, affirmed the earlier decision of the Lagos Division of Court of Appeal, which nullified a High Court judgement that banned female students from wearing Hijab with their school uniforms.

The apex court, in its lead majority verdict that was prepared by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun but read by Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal Lagos state government lodged against the Court of Appeal decision.

The Supreme Court said it found no reason to reinstate the October 17, 2014 judgement by Justice Grace Onyeabo of the High Court of Lagos State, which upheld the ban on Hijab.

