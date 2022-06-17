Africa: Dormaahene Pledges Support for Ampem Darkoa's Africa Campaign

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II has congratulated 2021/22 Women's Premier League winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies for their feat and urged them to extend their dominance to Africa.

In appreciation of the team's feat, an elated Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II presented a cash reward of GH¢10,000.00 to the team and pledged to support the team financially in their Africa campaign.

He charged the team that called on him to present the Women's League trophy and FA Cup trophies to him to win the WAFU B and Champions League titles to their collections.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties and 1-0 to win the league and FA Cup trophies to become the reigning queens of women football in Ghana.

Receiving the trophy, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II said he was proud of the achievement of the team and pledged the support of the entire Bono region for them.

"I am proud of the team's fighting spirit. After last year's defeat to the same side, you regrouped and this time roundwent in for what was truly yours, you showed your true character."

Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II charged the team to halt the celebrations and get back to training to prepare very well for the WAFU B qualifiers for the Champions League, adding that he cannot wait to lay hands on both trophies.

The Ampem Darkoa team, led by the President and Bankroller, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II, Koasehene and Manhwerehene of the Techiman Traditional Council were at the Palace of the Dormaahene to present the league trophy to the Dormaahene.

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II expressed gratitude to the Dormaahene for the warm reception, adding that the team has taken his wise counsel and would return to the pitch early and work hard to make Ghana and the Bono enclave proud in Africa.