Ghana: Kotoko, Legends Receive Bonuses From Hisense

17 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has received two separate cheques totaling GH¢180,000 from Hisense Ghana.

The amount would be shared by the club(GH¢108,000 as bonuses) and the legends of the club(GH¢72,000).

Additionally, the club and their legends will receive Gh¢4,000 each as winning bonuses for Sunday's win against Elmina Sharks in their penultimate game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team and legends would again pocket an additional amount of GH¢8,000 from Hisense if they win their last game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, tomorrow.

In addition to the financial rewards, a source at the Company has hinted that each player of the club will also receive Hisense souvenirs for their performance.

A statement from the company read: "We at Hisense Ghana are indeed proud of this great feat. We urge all native Ghanaian companies to support other clubs to restore our dwindling fortunes in football.

"We are happy to be part of this success story of Kotoko and to be associated with this powerful brand. It has really paid off. We are urging you on to go the extra mile in your quest to extend your dominance to the African terrain where we'll continue to support you. Go and conquer Africa," it said.

