Ghana: RMU Student Picks Kasapreko's Excellence Award

Mr Seth Kwafo of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has won Kasapreko's Excellence Award for Best Graduating Engineering Student.

Mr Kwafo, who was adjudged the Best Student in B.Sc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering, received a cash prize of GH₵2000, a laptop, a commemorative plaque and will undertake his National Service at Kasapreko Company Limited.

Speaking at the school's 16th congregation in Accra, Mr Kwafo was elated to have won the award from Kasapreko as he looks to excel with the company during his period of service.

"I am very delighted to win the Kasapreko Excellence Award and I would like to thank the company for offering me the opportunity to serve with them. I am already looking forward to making an impact with the company, and hopefully I will be maintained after my service," he said.

Mr Solomon Owusu Bonnah, Human Resources Manager at Kasapreko Ghana Limited, said the partnership with RMU was aimed at bridging the academic and industry gap by offering students an opportunity to practicalise their learning.

"The vision of the company is a collective vision and commitment to strengthen industry and academic collaboration. This forms part of Corporate Social Responsibility as we remain poised to offer thriving students in electrical/ electronic, and mechanical engineering access to our company through internships, national services, and continuous professional development purposes," he said.

Dr Isaac Animah, Head of Marine Engineering Department at RMU, said the excellence award was vital in promoting healthy learning competition among students as they vie for the ultimate prize.

"We would like to thank the management and staff of Kasapreko for instituting this award and giving students the opportunity to practice what they have learnt in school. This excellence award will urge students to be serious about their studies as we look to bring out top engineers in the country who contribute to the country's development, and I hope this relationship between the two institutions will be long-lasting," he said.

The best electrical students from various technical universities, including Sunyani Technical University, Takoradi Technical University and others, have all benefited from the Kasapreko Excellence Award with more expected to be awarded soon.

Kasapreko Company Limited, established in 1989 by DrKwabenaAdjei, provides quality drinks at an affordable price to all Ghanaians and has been certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation.