Rwanda: Stay Calm, Your Safety is Guaranteed - Rubavu Residents Reassured

The Minister of Interior, Alfred Gasana, has told residents of Rubavu district to not panic and continue going about their lives, irrespective of the skirmishes that are going on in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The minister was addressing residents of the border town of Rubavu a day after a mob of Congolese rioters attacked the Rwandan border and pelted stones across, targeting Rwandan security officers.

The rioters who were from the Congolese border town of Goma, also broke into and looted businesses belonging to Rwandans and Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese.

Videos and photos doing rounds on social media also show them vandalizing the Rwandan flag among others.

"We will not engage in provocations. All we have to do is maintain our values, learn how to live with them [Congolese] in harmony," Gasana told residents.

Adding that; "Do not worry about what is happening on the other side of the border. As government, we want to assure you of your safety."

Minister Gasana who was accompanied by Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, his counterpart in Local Government, also spoke about the FDLR militia which is presently cooperating with DR Congo national army.

The FDLR was formed by perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi, who in 1994 fled to DR Congo after they were vanquished by the RPA forces.

Besides the border incident of Wednesday, in the past weeks, Congolese forces, working with FDLR shelled multiple times rockets into Rwanda, especially in Musanze District, resulting into injuries and destruction of property.

"Of course they do not have an explanation for such provocations; just like recently, they kidnapped two Rwandan soldiers who were patrolling along the border. They were released last week with no reason to explain the abduction," he said.

Gasana further urged the population, especially the border communities to avoid crowds whenever they cross into DR Congo for their own safety. He however explained that Rwanda will maintain the diplomatic channel to ensure good neighbourliness is restored.

Meanwhile, Minister Gatabazi told the residents to continue welcoming their neighbours from DR Congo, saying that these are the values that characterize Rwandans.

There have been growing concerns over the anti-Rwanda rhetoric that is being promoted by political and security actors in DR Congo, which has spread amongst the population.

The animosity towards Rwandans started with accusations that Rwanda was supporting M23, a Congolese rebel group that has recently gained momentum against the national army.

Rwanda has dismissed such allegations, and the Congolese have not substantiated these allegations against Rwanda.