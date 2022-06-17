Rwanda: CHOGM - Where to Go for Fun and Mingling

One of the good things about the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is that, aside from the discussions and conferences, a list of fun and exciting activities have been planned for delegates and locals to enjoy.

While one may not be directly taking part in the meetings, they still can have fun in these social and sports side events that also give a picture of Rwanda's style of living.

Here are some of the planned events;

Kigali People's Festival

This will be the first social event for CHOGM delegates and other people including the locals, to mingle and enjoy Kigali's street food and different board games.

It will be held on the first day of the meeting, June 20, at Kisimenti weekend car free zone- known for its fine music, beer, and brochettes, from 4:00 pm to midnight.

The people's festival will also be held at the same time in the vibrant colourful Biryogo car free zone known for their finest different kinds of tea, brochettes and pilau.

There will also be live music, food trucks, art and culture demonstrations.

CHOGM street festival

Rwanda is having its very first street festival and it is even more exciting that it will be during CHOGM.

This festival will have live entertainment from Djs, artistes and others, with a mixture of craft and different African and world cuisines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There will also be a kid's corner where parents can leave their children as they go about their shopping activities in over 80 businesses exhibiting their made in Rwanda and Africa products and services.

This festival will run through CHOGM from noon to 9:00 pm.

Kigali Night Run

Kigalians have now adopted the Kigali Night Run as one of the regular fun sports activities, where they get to experience the beauty of Kigali at night.

This reenergizing activity is also a perfect networking activity for international delegates and the locals.

It will take place on Tuesday, June 21 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the starting point being at the famous Kigali Heights.

CHOGM Cricket Tournament

While Cricket is one of the new games in Rwanda compared to others, it is gaining momentum and what is a Commonwealth country without cricket anyway?

You will not want to miss the game at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium on June 23, where a high profile cricket match will be held at 1:00 pm.

It will also be another opportunity for networking, besides witnessing the fast growing sports culture in Rwanda.

CHOGM Networking Golf Tournament

On June 24, there will be an open championship at the Kigali Golf Resort & Villas at mid-day.

Besides mingling, you will not want to miss an afternoon of golf and hospitality at Rwanda's premier 18-hole golf course which sits on 52 hectares.