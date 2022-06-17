Kenya: Former Minister Chris Obure Acquitted in Sh928 Million Anglo-Leasing Case

17 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing case.

Former Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Sammy Kyungu and ex-Finance secretary Samuel Bundotich were also acquitted in the case in which they were implicated.

The three had been accused of having authorized Sh928m to be used in a postal corporation security project.

Trial Magistrate Ann Mwangi said the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to convict them.

She said the trio did not directly benefit from the funds as demonstrated by their defense lawyers by way of evidence.

She stated that in the absence of evidence, the accused stood acquitted.

While speaking outside court, Obure hailed the trial court for considering the evidence by the prosecution and defense lawyers and arriving at a just conclusion.

He said that case had cost him the Kisii gubernatorial seat in 2017 but now that the truth had been established, he is a free man and can do his business as usual.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X