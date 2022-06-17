Kenya: IEBC Tribunal Tribunal Takes Nyambane to Task Over Academic Qualification

17 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Former TV comedian Walter Nyambane was on Friday taken to task by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Resolution Committee over his academic qualifications.

During the sitting, Nyambane was unable to table documents or transcripts to show which university he attended.

His lawyer told the panel presided over by Titus Tiego that Nyambane attended Daystar University for seven months.

The panel directed Nyambane to furnish the committee with all his transcripts to enable it to make a conclusive decision.

Nyambane had declared to vie for the Presidential election on the Umoja Summit Party ticket.

He was however denied clearance by presidential returning officer because he didn't meet the threshold required for a presidential candidate, a university degree.

The committee will deliver its ruling on Sunday.

