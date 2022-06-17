Kenya: Aukut Loses Bid to Bar Odinga From August Presidential Race

17 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Third Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has lost a bid to Azimio-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga from participating in the August Elections.

In a complaint made to the tribunal hearing disputes arising from registration of candidates aspiring for different positions, the panel said they lacked jurisdiction to interfere with nominations done by political parties.

Presiding chairman of the panel Titus Tiego said Odinga was rightfully nominated by Azimia and Aukot's complaint lacked merit.

Voter Registration and Electoral Operations acting director Moses Sunkuli swore a replying affidavit on behalf of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

He stated that there is no evidence presented that proves the accused is guilty of an election offense, adding that Odinga is lawfully a member of a coalition as espoused in the Political Parties Act, 2011.

