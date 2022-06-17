South Africa: Leek, the Humble, Gentle Allium

17 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Jackman

Onions are sharp, garlic pungent, but if it's subtle flavour you want, look no further than the leek.

Poor man's asparagus, popular in war, said to ward off evil spirits, beloved of emperors and paupers - it's the humble leek.

The etymology of words is endlessly fascinating. "Lēac" is the Old English (but of Germanic origin) word for onion. Garlic also derives from the word (garleac) and so, of course, does leek.

Romans in ancient times thought them superior to both garlic and onions. Apicius, the legendary cookbook of the 1st Century AD, contains four leek recipes, and the young Emperor Nero, when he wasn't cavorting, murdering politicians or famously fiddling while Rome burnt in the warm July of 64 CE (which is most likely apocryphal, says Wikipedia, the fiddling part, that is; the fire really happened), loved to eat raw leeks which he thought good for his voice.

Moving further west, so prized are leeks in the country with which they are most closely associated that a leek has represented Wales on British one-pound coins, in 1985 and 1990 and, in 2013, in tandem with a daffodil, which is known in Wales as "Peter's leek".

The leek has even...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X