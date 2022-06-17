South Africa: A Cast Iron Love Story That Lifts the Lid On the Three Legged Pot

17 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

First they published a book called Beer Food Fire; now Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey - collectively, Beer Country - are back with Pots Pans & Potjies.

No other cookware conjures up mental images of searing steaks and winter nostalgia like cast iron. In fact, it's almost impossible for any red-blooded braaier to walk past a cast-iron pan without sagely commenting to their mate that it looks like it would cook a mean steak.

Thus opens chapter one of Pots Pans & Potjies. It's a perfectly valid statement, but then if each mate goes on to suggest, in their opinion, how said steak should be cooked, well that could test a friendship if methods are not in accord. Families have feuded over less.

As much as it's part of our very essence, the thing that connects us and brings us together, the braai can be divisive. I've chewed on well done lamb chops salted with my bitter tears, and in turn, served pink skilpadjies to someone who cannot abide anything faintly raw. I know someone who will not braai their own meat if someone else has made and tended the fire. There was that time a man (yes) forcibly relieved...

