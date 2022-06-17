South Africa: Sassa Warns Beneficiaries Against Scammers

press release

Sassa beneficiaries beware of Scammers.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been made aware that social grant beneficiaries are being deceived to change their SASSA cards to take a certain unknown bank card.

The scammers claim to be working for SASSA and advice SASSA clients to open an account with a certain bank by instilling fear that the gold SASSA card will not have money by the end of June 2022.

SASSA would like to assure all social grant beneficiaries that the SASSA card will continue to work until SASSA officially communicates otherwise. Beneficiaries can use their SASSA gold card to withdraw their grant in retail outlets such as: Pick & Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave and all bank ATMs in South Africa.

If there are any changes on the grant payment SASSA will inform beneficiaries through all available channels and also through stakeholder engagements.

Beneficiaries are urged to report these fraudsters to the nearest police station.

For more information contact our Customer help desk at (013) 754 - 9439/9428 or toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 from 08:00 - 16:00 during week days Monday - Friday.