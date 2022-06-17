South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Enhanced Water Conservation As Water Restoration Continues in Parts of Kwazulu-Natal

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has reiterated its plea to residents to use water sparingly as work continues to restore water supply in parts of the province which were affected by the recent floods.

This is also as the Department continues to work tirelessly and collaboratively with the provincial and local government, its entities, Mhlathuze and Umgeni Water and several other organisations to ensure water security to affected communities amid declining water levels.

Water levels in the province have a taken a minimal dip from last week's 91.4% to 91.1%. Meanwhile, the Umgeni Water Supply System has also decreased from 101.1% to 100.7, Hazelmere Dam on the North Coast has declined from 53.6% to 53.1%, Driel Barrage Dam on the Tugela River remains unchanged at 86.6% and Hluhluwe Dam is down from 83.3% to 82.9%.

Albert-Falls Dam which provides water to the eThekwini Metro and surrounds is at its full capacity at 100.2% albeit a decline from last week's 100.7%. The Department said it acknowledges efforts by the provincial government in supporting affected communities through the provision of mobile and static water tankers where supply has been interrupted.

Inanda Dam in the Umgeni Water Supply System is sitting at 101.8% from last week's 102.6%. Also supplied by the system, Nagle and Midmar dams are at 100.9% and 100.1% respectively.

The Department further pleaded with community members to refrain from vandalizing water infrastructure, cautioning that vandalism has adverse impact on reliable water supply.

Residents are called on to report criminal acts of vandalism to their local authorities.

Click here to see more.