South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Enhanced Water Conservation As Water Restoration Continues in Parts of Kwazulu-Natal

15 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has reiterated its plea to residents to use water sparingly as work continues to restore water supply in parts of the province which were affected by the recent floods.

This is also as the Department continues to work tirelessly and collaboratively with the provincial and local government, its entities, Mhlathuze and Umgeni Water and several other organisations to ensure water security to affected communities amid declining water levels.

Water levels in the province have a taken a minimal dip from last week's 91.4% to 91.1%. Meanwhile, the Umgeni Water Supply System has also decreased from 101.1% to 100.7, Hazelmere Dam on the North Coast has declined from 53.6% to 53.1%, Driel Barrage Dam on the Tugela River remains unchanged at 86.6% and Hluhluwe Dam is down from 83.3% to 82.9%.

Albert-Falls Dam which provides water to the eThekwini Metro and surrounds is at its full capacity at 100.2% albeit a decline from last week's 100.7%. The Department said it acknowledges efforts by the provincial government in supporting affected communities through the provision of mobile and static water tankers where supply has been interrupted.

Inanda Dam in the Umgeni Water Supply System is sitting at 101.8% from last week's 102.6%. Also supplied by the system, Nagle and Midmar dams are at 100.9% and 100.1% respectively.

The Department further pleaded with community members to refrain from vandalizing water infrastructure, cautioning that vandalism has adverse impact on reliable water supply.

Residents are called on to report criminal acts of vandalism to their local authorities.

Click here to see more.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X