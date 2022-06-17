Liberia: Blessing Kieh Returns Home

17 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka A. Hoffman

Monrovia Football Academy-LEAD forward, Blessing Kieh, who left Liberia on July 11, 2021, to honor a full scholarship from Westminster High School in the United States, is currently in Liberia for a summer vacation, meeting with friends and family members.

The CEO of Monrovia Football Academy Sekou Degeorge Manubah said the Liberian Under-17 female footballer is here for a month-long vacation.

"I am very excited to be back in my Motherland. This is where I came from. So, whenever I am given the opportunity for summer vacation, I will always come back to pay a visit to my club, family, fans and sports lovers", Blessing said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The New Dawn on Thursday, June 16, 2022, he said that Monrovia Football Academy will go against Stages Queen All-stars in a one-day friendly this Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the George Weah Technical Center in Cayresburg, Montserrado County to welcome Stricker Blessing Kieh back home.

He said the match is all about sharing fun and urged fans, clubs and sports lovers to come out to share fun with the Monrovia Football Academy family.

