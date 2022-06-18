Ghana: Hydrological Bill to Address Flooding Laid Before Parliament

The government has started the necessary processes for the establishment of the Ghana Hydrological Authority.

A draft bill (the Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill, 2021) that would give legal backing to the Authority is currently before Parliament for consideration.

The bill contains the necessary framework to establish an institution responsible for the planning, design, execution, operation and maintenance of flood control mechanisms, coastal engineering works, drainage improvement works and applied hydrology in the country.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who disclosed this on the floor of Parliament during the second reading of the bill, said it would provide the essential technical leadership required to tackle drainage and sustain flood management services.

"I believe the creation of a well-resourced and highly professional Ghana Hydrological Authority will not only attract and retain highly skilled staff but also ensure effective and well-coordinated development of drainage and flood management infrastructure in the country," he said.

"The Authority will also be in the position to engage with Development Partners and explore sources of funding other than the Government of Ghana to undertake flood mitigation projects across the country while enhancing the resilience of our communities and essential infrastructure," the Minister added.

He indicated that it would also provide the necessary fundamental change in the country's approach to addressing hydrological challenges required to address flooding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister also said the government has spent GHC 2.85 million to address coastal erosion in the last five years.

Some of the coastal communities which have benefited from this funding are Axim, Amanful Kumah, New Takoradi, Komenda, Cape Coast and Anomabo.

Other communities the government has built sea defence walls to protect lives and properties are Dixcove, Dansoman and Ningo-Prampram.

He said the government considered the protection of the coastal communities critical and would continue to invest in sea defence projects to safeguard lives.

He assured that the government would secure the necessary funding to complete the second phase of the 8km Blekusu sea defence project to stop tidal waves in communities such as Solakokpe, Agavedzi and Amutini.

"The government will also continue the implementation of all ongoing projects and commence works at Apam, Axim Phase II, La, Teshie and other sea defence works," he said.