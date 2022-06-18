Liberia: Victim of Acid Attack Expresses Hopelessness, Says He Sees Nothing Left of Him

Palala — Isaac Stubblefield was 20 years old when his two friends attacked him in Duta, Kpaii District, Bong County.

The robbers poured acid on his face, he said, and demanded that he hand over the keys to his motorbike to them; but he refused and threw it into a nearby bush.

He told FrontPageAfrica: "I felt a splash of liquid on my face and my eyes burned, everything went dark, it burned my mouth and everything tasted like chemical. I knew I was in trouble."

"I took Rufus Moses and Daniel Dolokelen in Duta, Kpaii District at around 8:00pm while enroute to Palala. They told me they were going to their girlfriends' place in Palala, and I said no problem. I agreed because we are friends. While on our way they later said me I should stop on the highway to allow them smoke their marijuana, and I said yes. When I stopped Rufus wasted the acid in my eyes and I dropped. I could hear him telling his friend to let's go before before see us here," he said.

"They escaped with the bike. After few hours I was rescued by another motorcyclist who was enroute to Palala. He asked me why was I doing at that time in the middle of the highway, and I explained to him what happened. He rode me over his bike to Palala. I told him that my friends wasted acid in my eyes and took away my bike."

"I heard one of them say, so what should we do to him?" he recalled the unfortunate night incident in an interview with FrontPageAfrica Thursday.

"The next morning my friends motorcyclists launched a vigorous haunt for Daniel and Rufus and later saw them on their way to Ganta to sell the bike."

While in pain and couldn't see anything around him, the robbers abandoned him to his fate.

It's been nine months and the acid survivor can no longer see as his eyeballs are gone. The worst is he may want to shed tears but due to his condition, he cannot even cry. For him, life is no longer worth living

He has undergone a series of surgeries on his eyes, yet he is still in pain. It has been a tale woe, sorrow, agony and pain, as he remains indoors nursing his wounds, permanently incapacitated and dependent on his sister Comfort Stubblefield, who survives on farming.

Both Rufus and Dolokelen were on June 6, 2022 sentenced to 25 years each by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga for the crime of armed robbery.

Stubblefield is now seeking help, through his sister, to enable him to undergo surgery to rebuild his looks, which have been destroyed by the dreadful incident.

She said: "Since the incident our brother has lost his sight. We are downhearted because he was our breadwinner.