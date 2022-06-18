Gambia: Uchee Gears Up for First Mega Concert On Saturday

Emerging Gambian singer, Uchee has spoken highly of his upcoming mega concert slated for this weekend Saturday at Pencha Mi, Paradise Suites.

Born Uchee Zamani, the young producer- turn-singer is one of the phenomenal acts the country is blessed with off recent times.

From afro-beats to other genres, Uchee as widely alluded to by many is a game-changer, as his music continues to gain rotation on the country's airwaves and on social media.

However, being his first-ever mega concert since he launched his career in 2017, the young sensation is ready to show fan what he has to offer.

It was in October last year that he manage to drop his six-track album titled-'King of My City', which is filled with diverse collection of hit songs.

At a press confab on Wednesday ahead of the weekend concert, Uchee said everything is in place to make this upcoming event one of the best-ever in the country's history.

The upcoming concert, according to the management, is not only to sell him as an artist, but to also showcase his unique talents.

"So I am urging my fans to come and show support, love and come and listen to music full time. Remember, it is going to be chilling, crazy and structured performances. I am telling my fans that every moment of this show will be a moment to remember. I love my fans who have been with me since day one."

He, however, spoke about some of the challenges he faced in the game, but that such moments provide opportunity to grow as an artist.

He thus called on his fans to come out in their numbers as he has been looking forward to the day.

Alhagie Ousman Sallah, representing Marshall Entertainment described Uchee as a phenomenal star and a game-changer in the country's music scene.

He noted that his talents from music production to now singing is just as amazing, adding that he longed being anticipating this day.

"So here comes his first ever mega concert this Saturday. The people really appreciate his music and he is ready to showcase what he has to offer. He is really talented especially when it comes to afro-music. He got the talent and he is ready to make his mark."

Njie Sasuneh, a renowned music promoter, described Uchee as a phenomenal artist, whose uniqueness in music is amazing.

He reminded that the star has done a lot in the scene and it is now time fans pay back by showing him more love and support.

The renowned promoter dwelled on the distinct qualities on the singer, something he said, is enough to promote his career beyond the shores of the country.

With a collection of songs after his album released, Uchee is one artist determined to promote his music beyond the shores of the country.