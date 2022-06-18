Gambia CHAN Coach Says Match Against Foreign Based Players is Good for Their Preparation

Alagie Sarr, head coach of The Gambia Local-based team, CHAN has stated that the best game between his CHAN team and The Gambia foreign-based players is good for their preparation ahead of the CHAN Africa Cup of National qualifiers.

As part of their preparation, The Gambia CHAN Team yesterday, Thursday, defeated The Gambia foreign-based players 1-0 during a friendly game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Modou Manneh scored the only goal of the game for the Gambia CHAN team with a beautiful finish in the 57th minute.

"It was a good test game against the Gambia's foreign-based players. I think we have achieved a lot from them during the game. It is good for our preparation against Guinea Bissau," said Coach Sarr.

"We were not looking for goals but rather trying to build-up a team against the senior national team (foreign players) to look at our strengths and weaknesses. We also use the test game to also prepare the (CHAN) team technically and tactically for our upcoming games," he further said.

According to him, their aim and objective is to qualify The Gambia local-based team to its first-ever CHAN Afcon proper.

Musa Barrow, senior Scorpions attacker, expressed delight over playing against the CHAN Team to give them the real test match they wanted ahead of their qualifiers.

"It's been a while since we have played in the stadium. So I enjoyed the game and also played back at the stadium after a few months."

According to him, the game will serve as an encouragement for the CHAN Team ahead of their game against Bissau Guinean.