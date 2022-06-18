Gambia: Gunjur Utd Miss Chance to Complete Dual Over Jarra West in 2nd Tier

17 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Wednesday missed the chance to complete a double over Jarra West in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys slipped to the Jarra West based-club 2-1 in their week-24 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.

Gunjur United defeated Jarra West 2-1 in the first round of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium in November 2021.

The Coastal Town boys came for the maximum points to complete a dual over Jarra West in the country's Second Tier but lost to the Jarra West based-club.

The win moved Jarra West to 9th place on the Second Division League table with 35 points.

Gunjur United dropped to 10th place on Second Tier table with 34 points after losing to Jarra West.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X