Gambia: Gunjur Utd Miss Chance to Complete Dual Over Jarra West in 2nd Tier

Gunjur United on Wednesday missed the chance to complete a double over Jarra West in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys slipped to the Jarra West based-club 2-1 in their week-24 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.

Gunjur United defeated Jarra West 2-1 in the first round of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium in November 2021.

The Coastal Town boys came for the maximum points to complete a dual over Jarra West in the country's Second Tier but lost to the Jarra West based-club.

The win moved Jarra West to 9th place on the Second Division League table with 35 points.

Gunjur United dropped to 10th place on Second Tier table with 34 points after losing to Jarra West.