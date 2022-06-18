Gambia: Assan Ceesay Signs for Italian Serie a Side Lecce

Gambian striker Assan Ceesay has signed a two-year contract with Italian Serie A side US Lecce with an option for a third.

The Italian club announced the contract will begin from July 1, 2022.

Ceesay was the main man in leading FC Zurich to the Swiss Super League title and his prolific form in front of goal has seen him joined the newly promoted side on a free transfer following the end of his deal with Zurich.

Assan has 30 caps for The Gambia, scoring 13 times, all of which came under Tom Saintfiet under whom he is played 26 times.

Speaking to GFF Media, Ceesay whose two goals secured a 2-2 draw against Chad and a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier group stages for The Gambia expressed delight in making the major leap in his career.

"I'm really happy and proud to be here, is a big challenge for me in a big league with top players and world class teams," Ceesay, who also speaks both Italian and French said.

"I'm looking forward to show myself here and the team to score goals and achieve great things with Lecce Insha'Allah. It has always been a dream to play in Serie A."

Everyone at the GFF congratulate the former Gamtel striker on his latest move.

Source: GFF