Gambia: Media Run Marks Second Anniversary

The second edition of The Media Run, an initiative designed to gather media personnel and other people from different walks of life to engage in a day's sporting exercise was commemorated last Saturday.

The initiative also provides perfect opportunity for journalists to cement and even make new friends through the game of sport.

This year's challenge was held on the slogan "A Healthy Body for a Productive Mind."

Speaking at the event, Gibril Jassey, one of the founders of The Media Run challenge, said the initiative has come far, thanks to the commitment and dedication manifested by its founders and active participants.

"If we were lazy as founders we would not have been here today. I have seen so many media practitioners leaving their comfort zone to take part in the challenge and to burn calories and meet and even make new friends."

He called on The Gambia Press Union (GPU) to take up the challenge and make it theirs because they are the umbrella body of the entire Gambian media and practitioners.

For his part, Muhammed S. Bah, president of The Gambia Press Union, while appreciating the initiative, highlighted some constraints journalists face in their work of life.

Bah reminded that the financial hurdle journalists encounter in pursuing their careers is what "prompted the senior media practitioners to set up this campaign to raise funds to support media development in The Gambia.

Annet Camara, president of the Women's Journalist Association, challenges her fellow female journalists in the newsroom to always take part in the event to be fit enough to carry out their respective duties.

The Media Run Challenge, she added, was celebrated in recognition of celebrating International Day of the African Child with the slogan "Eliminate Harmful Practices Affecting Children"