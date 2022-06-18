Gambia: Real De Banjul Records Big Win, Waa Banjul Shock Hawks During Gff 1st Division League

Real de Banjul recorded a big victory over their arch rivals The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), while Waa Banjul shocked table toppers, Hawks FC during their week-23 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday.

The City Boys scored three goals in each half after Salifu Colley opened the goal scoring festival for Real de Banjul in the 7th minute. Abdoulie Baldeh and Alieu Gibba scored the second and third goals in the 38 and 45+2 minutes before going for the break.

Ensa Jallow continued Real's scoring festival after scoring the fourth goal in the 64th minute. Babucarr Jobe and Lamin Badjie wrapped up the scoring chat in the 84 and 88 minutes respectively.

Real de Banjul, now recorded their 12 win of the league, while the ferry boys, GPA suffered their 10th defeat of the league.

Real de Banjul overall registered 12 wins, five draws and suffered five defeats after 22 games, while GPA overall collected six wins, six draws and conceded 10 defeats after 22 matches.

The victory moved Real de Banjul to 2nd position with 41 points, one point behind leaders, while the loss dropped The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) to 14th position with 24 points, levelled with Samger FC.

Waa Banjul shocked league leaders Hawks FC 2-0 during the late Banjul-derby encounter played at the Stadium on Wednesday.

Waa Banjul under the leadership of Coach Abdou Njie, alias 'Boyer' overall collected six wins, 12 draws and suffered four defeats after 22 games, while Hawks FC under the guidance of Coach Alieu Jagne overall collected 13 wins, three draws and succumbed to six losses after 22 matches.

The victory moved Waa Banjul to 4th position with 30 points, levelled with Gamtel FC, Marimoo and Steve Biko respectively, while the defeat still maintained Hawks FC at the top of the table with 42 points, one point ahead of second place Real de Banjul.