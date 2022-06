A delegation of officials led by the Somali Police Force Commander Major General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they attended the Interpol Central and East Africa Police Conference (EAPCO) in Addis Ababa.

Gen. Hijaar had a private meeting with the Ethiopian Police Chief Mr. Demelash Gebremicheal as Ethiopia takes over the leadership of the East Africa Police Chiefs (EAPCO).