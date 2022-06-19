Somalia: EU Ambassador to Meet With Somali Defence

19 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's defense minister, Abdikadir Mohamed Nor, held discussions with European Union's envoy for Somalia, Tiina Intelmann, in the capital Mogadishu, according to the National News Agency [SONNA].

Nor and Intelmann talked about a range of issues including fostering the EU's support for the National Army and the acceleration of The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)'s task.

In collaboration with the United Nations and the African Union, the European mission aims to strengthen the Somali federal defense institutions by providing training, equipment, and advice.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces, General Odowa Yusuf Rage, and the Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, Hassan Mohamed Said Ga'aliye.

