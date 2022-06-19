Somalia: Abdirahman Abdishakur Meets With Canadian Officials

17 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President's Special Envoy for drought and Humanitarian affairs Mr. Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame launches Emergency Drought Response Program in the country.

The program, in partnership with the United Nations IOM, WFP, and UNICEF, is funded by the British Government.

The envoy thanked the British Government at the opening ceremony, noting that the Somali Government is committed to coordinating and facilitating relief efforts for those affected by the drought.

He also thanked the donor countries and the United Nations for their swift response to the envoy's call.

