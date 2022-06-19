Somalia: President's Statement On Bahdo Attack

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended the armed forces and the local residents of Bahdo after repelling an attack by Al-Shabab on Friday.

The President said that the bravery of the army and the residents show how Somali people are committed to eradicating Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

"People of Baxdo, this morning you have taught an unforgettable lesson to the terrorists who attacked you. You have sent a message of courage that the days of terrorists hiding in our country are coming to an end, to the detriment of our Burmese people. "

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud prayed for the citizens of Paradise who were martyred in the attack while defending their land and people and wished speedy recovery to the affected residents.