Somalia: President's Statement On Bahdo Attack

17 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended the armed forces and the local residents of Bahdo after repelling an attack by Al-Shabab on Friday.

The President said that the bravery of the army and the residents show how Somali people are committed to eradicating Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

"People of Baxdo, this morning you have taught an unforgettable lesson to the terrorists who attacked you. You have sent a message of courage that the days of terrorists hiding in our country are coming to an end, to the detriment of our Burmese people. "

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud prayed for the citizens of Paradise who were martyred in the attack while defending their land and people and wished speedy recovery to the affected residents.

