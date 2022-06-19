Somalia: PM Opens National Exam for High Schools

18 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of federal republic of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, launched National Exam for the Secondary School Students in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Roble who was accompanied by several government officials including education minister, has called students to abide by the rules of the exam.

"Remember, your future now in your hand. Avoid cheating to have better future in coming years. But if you rely on disloyal, you will pay the price," he told students.

Students in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest and Jubaland states also sit the exam today. According to Federal Education Ministry, 35,000 students has been registered for attending the

