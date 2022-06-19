Somalia: Al-Shabaab Foreign Fighters Among 70 Killed in Bahdo Attack - Leader

Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Karie lauded the national army, authorities, and citizens in Bahdo district for thwarting Friday's terrorist attack.

Karie described the locals' resistance against the militants as "historic," claiming over 70 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in the fight.

"Three foreign jihadists among those killed in the battle," he added. "You [locals] have sent a message of courage and defended the dignity of the federal republic of Somalia".

The security forces in Bahdo town have also apprehended a suicide bomber and his undetonated Al-Shabaab VBIED. The culprit is pending interrogation, per the state media.