South Sudan: Ambassador Yohannes Teklemicael Met With South Sudan Officials

18 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, met and held talks with various South Sudan officials focusing on strengthening bilateral ties as well as on regional issues of interest to the two countries.

At the meeting he conducted on 15 June with Mr. Tabaan Deng Gai, Vice President of South Sudan, Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as with Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Yohannes indicating the significance of regional integration in realizing peace, stability, development and prosperity of nations, expressed Eritrea's readiness to play its modest part to that regard.

Mr. Tabaan Deng Gai and Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng on their part commending the support and consideration the people and Government of Eritrea have towards the people and Government of South Sudan, expressed readiness of their country to strengthen bilateral ties with Eritrea.

The officials acknowledging the significant role of Eritrea in strengthening regional peace and cooperation, expressed expectation for strengthened contribution.

