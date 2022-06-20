Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Kaduna Church, Kill 3 Worshippers, Abduct Many

Unknown gunmen, on Sunday, attacked worshippers at St. Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Unguwan Aku, Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State while winding down their first mass.

Three worshipers were killed and many others were abducted.

LEADERSHIP learnt that one of the victims was brought to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital Kaduna.

Our correspondent also gathered that the terrorists came in large numbers, shoting sporadically and in the process went away with many worshippers after killing three persons while others sustained varying degree of injuries.

