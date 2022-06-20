Nigeria: FG Rejects Degrees From Online Medical Schools in Ukraine, Other Countries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal government has disapproved the medical and dental degree certificates issued through online training by Medical Schools in Ukraine and other countries of the world.

In a notice posted on its website yesterday, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) said that it will not honour any Medical Degree certificate issued at the end of any online medical training from the war-torn country.

The notice reads: "We wish to inform the general public that Medical and Dental Degree Certificates issued by Medical Schools from Ukraine from 2022 will not be honoured by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria until when normal academic activities resume.

"Council however advises students who are currently studying medicine or dentistry in Ukrainian medical schools to seek transfer to other accredited medical or dental schools in other countries for the completion of their programmes".

In addition, the Council said its attention has been drawn to information that some students are carrying out online medical training being organised by schools in Ukraine, China and some other countries.

It said that, "For the avoidance of doubt, Council categorically states that online medical training done in any part of the world is short of acceptable standard and is not recognised by the MDCN.

"In the light of the above, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will not honour any Medical Degree Certificates issued at the end of any online medical training," it said.