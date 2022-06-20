Rwanda: Global Roadmap for Digital Transformation Adopted in Kigali

The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) concluded on Friday, June 17, with the adoption of a forward-looking agenda to address the global connectivity gap that has locked out 2.9 billion people around the world from internet connectivity.

The Kigali Action Plan follows a Result Based Management framework based on the ITU-D priorities identified as key work areas that will support the achievement of the ITU Strategic Plan 2024-2027.

"Having this conference taking place in Rwanda is an important milestone," said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

"Let's build on this momentum to strengthen the image of ITU as a UN specialized agency not just for technology but also for development and to accelerate digital transformation for all, here in Africa and the rest of the world," he added.

The high-level conference brought together at least 2000 delegates.

"It has been an intensive two weeks, but thanks to the tireless commitment and hard work of our delegates we have succeeded in finding consensus and building the solid global agreement on core principles to drive connectivity that has been the great talent of ITU for more than 155 years," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Minister for ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, who chaired the conference, shared similar sentiments.

"I want to thank all delegations for the zealous effort, spirit of collaboration, consensus exerted towards making this WTDC-22 a success and all the contributions made towards the Kigali Action Plan that will move us forward to bringing connectivity and its benefits to the unconnected over the next four years, hope we can report positive results at the next WTDC."

What are the new resolutions?

The newly adopted resolutions in the Kigali Action Plan aim to, among others, ensure every school is connected to the Internet through the joint ITU-UNICEF Giga initiative.

Equally important is the realization of the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition as the primary platform to foster new partnerships around meaningful connectivity and digital transformation globally.

The Coalition has to date mobilized 418 ground-breaking connectivity pledges worth an estimated USD 25.05 billion, with more expected, officials said.

The roadmap will also aim to create a thriving environment for entrepreneurship and digital innovation ecosystems to help accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.