Rwanda: Guinea Bissau President Visits Rwanda

President Paul Kagame has, on June 18, received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau who is on a working visit to Rwanda.

According to the Office of the President, both Heads of State during their meeting discussed bilateral and continental matters.

President Sissoco Embaló last visited Rwanda in March this year for three days where he toured around the Kigali Special Economic Zone and presided over the signing of three agreements between the two countries.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau who is on a working visit to Rwanda. They discussed bilateral and continental matters. pic.twitter.com/ErKJPZnjk4

-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 18, 2022

The agreements include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on economic and trade cooperation, another one in the field of education while the third is in the area of cooperation in tourism, business and conservation.

Speaking at the ceremony at the time, President Kagame said that both countries have many opportunities to benefit from the other.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kagame also received Ramtane Lamamra, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.