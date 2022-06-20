Rwanda: Sunrise FC Secure Rwanda Premier League Qualification

18 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Nyagatare based Sunrise FC are back to the Rwandan top flight league after drawing 1-1 with Vision FC at the Mumena Stadium in Kigali on Saturday.

Sunrise went through on a 4-1 aggregate after walloping Vision FC by three goals to nothing in the first leg.

Sunrise took the lead in the 23rd minute through offensive midfielder Djihad Rucogoza after he collected a superb pass from Yaffes Mubilu and fired into the net.

Vision FC equalized in the 35th minute through their skipper Mukunzi Vivens who beautifully slotted home a penalty after an infringement in the 18-yard box.

Sunrise FC will now lock horns with the winner of the game between Rwamagana city vs Interforce in the grand final of the Division 2 play off.

X