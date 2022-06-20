Rwanda: Sunrise FC Secure Rwanda Premier League Qualification

Nyagatare based Sunrise FC are back to the Rwandan top flight league after drawing 1-1 with Vision FC at the Mumena Stadium in Kigali on Saturday.

Sunrise went through on a 4-1 aggregate after walloping Vision FC by three goals to nothing in the first leg.

Sunrise took the lead in the 23rd minute through offensive midfielder Djihad Rucogoza after he collected a superb pass from Yaffes Mubilu and fired into the net.

Vision FC equalized in the 35th minute through their skipper Mukunzi Vivens who beautifully slotted home a penalty after an infringement in the 18-yard box.

Sunrise FC will now lock horns with the winner of the game between Rwamagana city vs Interforce in the grand final of the Division 2 play off.