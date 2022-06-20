Rwanda: Create Innovations Responding to Community Problems - Minister Mbabazi Challenges Youth

The Commonwealth needs a generation of youth that is responsible and responsive in determining their future, Rwanda's Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, has said.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum that kick-started on June 19, Min Mbabazi pointed out that, "We don't want to have leaders with excuses. Trust and respect are earned. I encourage you to build networks that will turn into longtime markets needed for your innovations. Create innovations that respond to the problems within our communities."

A panel discussion on the theme "Taking charge of our future.' Photo by Dan Nsengiyumva

The youth forum that is underway at Intare Conference Arena, has attracted more than 350 youth delegates from 54 member countries of the Commonwealth who are focused on topics around youth-related pressing issues and strategising on how to come up with actionable solutions.

Happening under a theme: "Taking charge of our future," the forum happens at a time when the world is grappling with multi-faceted challenges, such as economic and public health crises brought about by Covid-19, climate change, and human capital challenges, among others.

Youth have been among the most-hit groups in various ways.

The minister tipped young people on having a mindset of people who take charge of their destiny and encouraged them to align.

Kim Allen, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council, called on delegates to engage their skill-sets and creativity in driving the needed change.

"In the center of our discussions and actions, we have to focus on people; the vulnerable, the old, the women and children, the persons with disabilities, the minorities, and with a wide range of representation and inclusiveness," he noted.

At the forum, Co-chair of CYF International Task Force, Alodie Iradukunda, said that over the next three days, the forum will explain what it means for a young person to live in the 21st Century, by exploring different thematic areas such as governance, innovation, trade, employment, health, among others.

"These issues cannot and will not be solved by one single person, one single organ, or country. We face them collectively and we should solve them collectively."

"As young people, we simply cannot afford to stand on the sidelines and not get involved in driving solutions to our global and common challenges," she said.

Some delegates share moments at the opening of a three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum that kick-started in Kigali on June 19.

The Commonwealth is home to a third of the world population with about 2.6 billion people -out of whom 60 per cent are under the age of 30.

Besides the youth forum, several clusters have been lined up ahead of the Heads of Government meeting; Women Forum, People's Forum, Business Forum, side events and social activities.

