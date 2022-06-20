Rwanda: UVC, Gisagara Win Rutsindura Memorial Tournament

Gisagara Volleyball and United Volleyball Club (UBC) were on Sunday crowned this year's Rutsindura memorial volleyball tournament champions in the men and women categories respectively.

The two-day tournament took place at Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis de Karubanda grounds, in Huye district.

UVC overcame APR 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 19-25 and 25-23) in the final to dethrone the military side while Gisagara beat Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 3-1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25 and 15-12) to win the title in the men's category.

Following the triumph, Gisagara coach Fidele Nyirimana said that, "We needed to get a positive result from this tournament to put ourselves in a better position so that we can continue winning future tournaments."

In the youth Category, College Christ Roi beat host Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis 3-2).

In the Veterans category, Relax beat Umucyo 3-2 in the final.

Former national volleyball coach Alphonse Rutsindura was born in 1958 in Ndora in Cyamukuza, Gisagara District; he studied at Petit Seminari of Butare and IPN (Institut Pédagogique National) in Butare.

Rutsindura was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi alongside his children Alain Iliza, Arsene Izere, Aliba Icyeza and wife Vérène Mukarubayiza.

Regarded as one of the country's most influential figures in local volleyball before 1994, Rutsindura was instrumental in the growth and development of the sport.

He was also a coach at Petit Seminaire de Karubanda (PSB) and lecturer at the University of Rwanda (former National University of Rwanda).