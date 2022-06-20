South Africa/Egypt: SA's Pitso Mosimane Mulling Over His Options After Exit From Egyptian Giants Al Ahly

19 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Egyptian football giants Al Ahly have parted ways with SA coach Pitso Mosimane. What does the future hold for the respected mentor?

It was a historic move. No African coach who was not from Egypt had ever taken the reins at the record-breaking African champions Al Ahly. South Africa's Pitso Mosimane rewrote the history books when he managed that feat two years ago.

However, the relationship between the greatest club in African football and one of the greatest coaches in African football ended abruptly when the Egyptian club confirmed earlier this week that they had acceded to Mosimane's wish to leave the club after 21 months at the helm.

"Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways," read an official statement from the club.

"Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chair of Al Ahly; Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member; and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane's future with the club. They decided he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he has managed.

"However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and [said] that he is satisfied...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X