South Africa/Egypt: SA's Pitso Mosimane Mulling Over His Options After Exit From Egyptian Giants Al Ahly

analysis

Egyptian football giants Al Ahly have parted ways with SA coach Pitso Mosimane. What does the future hold for the respected mentor?

It was a historic move. No African coach who was not from Egypt had ever taken the reins at the record-breaking African champions Al Ahly. South Africa's Pitso Mosimane rewrote the history books when he managed that feat two years ago.

However, the relationship between the greatest club in African football and one of the greatest coaches in African football ended abruptly when the Egyptian club confirmed earlier this week that they had acceded to Mosimane's wish to leave the club after 21 months at the helm.

"Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways," read an official statement from the club.

"Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chair of Al Ahly; Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member; and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane's future with the club. They decided he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he has managed.

"However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and [said] that he is satisfied...