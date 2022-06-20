South Africa: COP26 President to Visit SA to Accelerate $8.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership

Secretary-General António Guterres, seated at left, and Alok Sharma, President for COP26, hold a virtual briefing to update Member States on preparations for COP26 in Glasgow, August 2, 2021.

analysis

Alok Sharma, the head of the global climate summit, will visit South Africa this week to boost implementation of the energy transition project, designed to help the country move towards its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Alok Sharma, the president of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), will visit South Africa this week to boost implementation of the $8.5-billion Just Energy Transition Partnership that some Western countries have with South Africa.

Sharma's visit is apparently designed to accelerate implementation of the programme, which is designed mainly to help South Africa move from its heavy dependence on coal to fire its electricity generators towards the country's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The programme, which is supported by the European Union, the UK, US, France and Germany, also aims to ensure that South Africa preserves jobs and livelihoods while shifting away from its heavy use of fossil fuels.

The partnership was launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021. This year's COP27 in Egypt is looming as a deadline for South Africa to show real progress in implementing the deal.

Riina Kionka, the EU's outgoing ambassador to South Africa, told Daily Maverick last...