South Africa: (Still) Waiting for Zondo (Report)... But What Happens Next?

20 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

As the nation waits for the release of the fifth and final volume of the report on State Capture, questions must be asked about what happens next: Police investigations and considered, effective responses from the NPA or likely decades of contestations against Zondo's findings?

In what could be described as contempt of the Pretoria High Court order, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture failed to meet its 15 June deadline to submit the fifth and final volume of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This last report is a crucial piece of the State Capture puzzle in that not only does it have to include investigations into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Estina Dairy Farm, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Waterkloof landing by associates of the Gupta family, it...

