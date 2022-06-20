Nigeria: Buhari to Deliver Address On Malaria At CHOGM

20 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

President Muhammadu Buhari will participate in the 26th session of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) where he will deliver an address as a special speaker at the Summit on Malaria and Tropical Neglected Diseases.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli.

She said the summit is scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda from today, June 20 to June 26, 2022, with the theme: "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".

The statement explained that President Buhari would also participate in the Heads of Government and Business Leaders Roundtable titled: "Future Cities: Sustainable Urbanization".

Other activities of the president will include bilateral meetings with some Commonwealth leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The summit has lined up activities for ministers, senior government officials, business and civil society organisations (CSOs).

"Nigeria's participation in CHOGM 2022 will afford her the opportunity to attract investments into critical sectors of the economy such as energy, agriculture, mining and solid minerals, ICT, Technology and Innovation.

"Nigeria will also seize the occasion to engage with development partners, donor agencies and the international community with a view to addressing the challenge of malaria and neglected tropical diseases in the country," she added.

Buhari will be accompanied to the summit by the minister of foreign affairs among other ministers and top government officials.

