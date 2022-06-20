Nigeria: Edo to Benefit From $3.2bn U.S.-Nigeria Trade, Says Group

Miami Trade Missionaries from District 2, Miami Florida at the weekend said Edo State would benefit from the United States of America and Nigeria bilateral trade relations estimated at $3.2 billion worth of investment annually.

Jean Monestime, Miami Dade Commissioner, District 2, Miami Florida, US, made up of 40 delegation arrived Edo State on a bilateral trade relation.

He said, Abuja, Lagos and Edo states would benefit from aviation, tourism and cultural investments in affirmation of the United States and Nigeria to build on existing trade relationship as key allies.

"The United States and Nigeria currently trade more than $3.2 billion. I do not think this pie is big enough for Edo State to receive its fair share of trade and Commerce with Miami Dade County.

"I have learned a little about the rich Culture that you have here. So, we look forward to you bringing your delegation to Miami.

"So, you can basically share with us your thoughts about how you desire to promote this great State - Edo and how the exchanges may continue between Miami Dade and the State of Edo.

"We have amongst us different business owners. We are not here to transact ourselves, but to transact business and tell you about the values that we have that you can take advantage of which will be beneficial to the host State of yours and my immediate Country, the United States,", he added.

Continuing, the Commissioner said, "We are here (Edo) on a business development mission... We have a diverse workforce and more than 52 percent of our workforce residents are foreign.

"According to our most recent census in US, Nigerians diaspora are the most educated immigrant group in the United States. Nigerians are very resilient and resourceful people."

Monestime said, "I am here with a delegation from Miami Dade to promote our attributes and assets as a global gateway and logistics in transportation."

Responding, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki expressed gratitude to the delegation for the trade mission and gave a brief history of how the talk between the State and Miami Dade County began towards diversifying the economy of the State.

He highlighted the potential of the state and the steps the government had taken towards reduction of unemployment.