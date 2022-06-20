Kenya: May God's Will Be Done - Sakaja Ahead of IEBC Verdict

Nairobi — Embattled Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja says "God's will for Nairobi is going to be done" and that his detractors' evil plans against him will fail.

Sakaja who is at the centre of investigations over the authenticity of his degree certificate told congregants Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi's Roysambu, during a church service, that he is unshaken and unbowed despite the sustained persecution from the state.

"I have no fear or any doubts that we will emerge victorious because I know we will arrive at our destination because of the will of God," he said ahead of the ruling by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee on the petitions filed against his candidature.

The Nairobi Senator who insists that he graduated from Teams University in Uganda emphatically noted that he will soon be vindicated and his persecutors will be put to shame when his name will be retained on the ballot for the City Hall race.

"I have the strength and courage and hope that the truth will be uncovered soon," he said.

Sakaja is accused of irregularly obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the Uganda institution where he allegedly graduated in October 2016.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) which has found itself at the centre of the drama has since invited Sakaja to appear before it on Monday to present a series of documents showing that he schooled at and graduated from the Uganda institution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the documents Sakaja has been tasked to present by the Commission's Chairperson Professor Chacha Nyaigoti is a letter of admission from the university, a valid student ID, transcripts, evidence of course units taken, a graduation booklet with his name on it, and a photo of him in his graduation gown.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has in the meantime directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expand the scope of investigations beyond Sakaja and Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

In a response to a letter written to Haji's office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching on the credentials of all other candidates and present a report by July 1.

He said the probe should also include complaints circulating in the digital, print and electronic media.

"We recognize the action taken by your office in the investigation of the above captioned matter. However, it is prudent to expand the scope of investigations beyond the two gubernatorial aspirants to include complaints lodged with IEBC and relevant agencies," Haji said in a letter dispatched on Saturday.

On Friday Kinoti confirmed to Capital FM News that the agency had opened investigations into Sakaja's credentials adding that they are yet to complete the investigations into the issue.

The Nairobi gubernatorial contender has blamed his woes on 'state machinery' including President Uhuru Kenyatta whom Sakaja says is out to frustrate his bid.

However, Sakaja has since maintained that he will be on the ballot for the gubernatorial race in August despite the controversy on his degree qualification.